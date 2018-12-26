Although the iconic quintet from JYP Entertainment may have already parted ways (as a quartet) in 2017, it doesn't mean that the girls have stepped away from music making or the entertainment industry in general.

Most may only be familiar with "Nobody", the first ever Korean song to appear on Billboard's Hot 100, the Wonder Girls already had numerous domestic chart-toppers like "Tell Me", "Irony" and "So Hot" beforehand, but these songs were what gave rise to the first wave of iconic Hallyu stars that include groups such as 2NE1, Girls Generation and KARA.