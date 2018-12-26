Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Charmaine Tan | Wed., 26 Dec. 2018 6:46 PM
Although the iconic quintet from JYP Entertainment may have already parted ways (as a quartet) in 2017, it doesn't mean that the girls have stepped away from music making or the entertainment industry in general.
Most may only be familiar with "Nobody", the first ever Korean song to appear on Billboard's Hot 100, the Wonder Girls already had numerous domestic chart-toppers like "Tell Me", "Irony" and "So Hot" beforehand, but these songs were what gave rise to the first wave of iconic Hallyu stars that include groups such as 2NE1, Girls Generation and KARA.
Despite having numerous changes in line-up over the years, their impact on the industry is far from small, and some of them continue to make their mark on the scene today. Here are what the Wonder Girls are up to now, starring the most recognised line-up of Sunmi, Yubin, Sohee, Yeeun (HA:TFELT) and Hyelim.
1. Sunmi
Of all the members, Sunmi (Lee Sun-mi) is the most active and prominent in today's Korean entertainment industry. In fact, she is one of the first of the group to venture into her solo career earliest, and is one of the two original members to stay on from debut till 2017. While she did leave Wonder Girls to further her studies in 2010, she came back as a soloist in 2013 with the successful "24 Hours" and "Full Moon", before joining Wonder Girls again in 2015 and leaving JYP altogether once the group disbanded.
Today, after making a victorious comeback with "Gashina" under MakeUs Entertainment in 2017, Sunmi continues to shine brighter with chart-toppers "Heroine", and "Siren" from her latest EP, WARNING. She is also currently in Dongguk University, majoring in musical theatre.
2. Yubin
While Yubin (Kim Yu-bin), the main rapper of the group, joined as a replacement for the exit of HyunA, she contributes significantly to the iconic Wonder Girls sound we are all familiar with. During Wonder Girls' 2-year hiatus, Yubin made her first acting debut as one of the main characters in an OCN medical drama titled The Virus. She also appeared in the second season Unpretty Rapstar in 2015, her popularity and attention from the media rising slowly afterwards.
Since renewing her contract with JYP, she has made her solo debut with her first single album Lady earlier in June this year.
3. Sohee
Sohee (Ahn So-hee) actually made her first appearance in front of a camera acting as a minor role in a short film titled The Synesthesia For Overtone Construction in 2004. While she is well known by most back then as a member of the Wonder Girls, Sohee is better known today as an actress, choosing to focus on further her acting career after being the only one who didn't renew her contract with JYP in 2013.
So far, her most notable movie appearances have been in zombie blockbuster Train to Busan (2016), as well as in the more recent thriller Single Rider (2017). She will make her much anticipated return to the screen next year as one of the lead roles in a new JTBC drama Welcome to Waikiki 2.
4. Yeeun (HA:TFELT)
Despite being the last member to be revealed in the original Wonder Girls line-up, Yeeun (Park Ye-eun) remains the only other member besides Sunmi who has seen through all of the group's changes.
While still with JYP and Wonder Girls in 2014, Yeeun made her solo debut with the release of her first mini album Me? under the pseudonym HA:TFELT. It was a much more raw and artistic side that deviated significantly from the Yeeun of idol group Wonder Girls. After the disbandment of the group in 2017, Yeeun left JYP to join hip-hop label Amoeba Culture as one of their first female artists in 11 years, where she continues to make music at today. Since joining, she has had two more R&B-focused releases, singles Meine (2017) and Deine (2018).
5. Hyelim
Although joining the band only in 2010, Hyelim (Woo Hye-rim) did not engage in as many solo promotions. Hence, after the last song was recorded with Wonder Girls, she was able to easily return to studying, enrolling in the department of English for International Conferences and Communication at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and majoring in translation.
Previously, she had been the emcee for Arirang TV's Pops In Seoul program from 2013 to 2014, but said in a recent interview this year that because of her study interests, had even gone to be a reporter for Entertainment Weekly once. Though she is currently thriving in school life, fans can expect a comeback appearance of her in the future as she is the only other member apart from Yubin to have renewed the contract with JYP after Wonder Girls' disbandment.
As this article only features only the most famous line-up, the two other ex-members, HyunA (Kim Hyun-ah) and Sunye (Min Sun-ye) are not featured. HyunA has always been active in the industry both as a member of 4MINUTE and a soloist, while Sunye has only just signed a new contract with Polaris Entertainment, and is scheduled to make a comeback after a five-year break from all forms of entertainment work.
