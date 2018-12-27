Think you're too old to play pretend?



Not by the Kardashians' standards. In this new bonus clip from Kim Kardashian's Busy Tonight appearance a few weeks back, the reality star and seasoned big sis shares a totally sweet (albeit, perhaps slightly embarrassing) story about Rob Kardashian, her younger brother by almost seven years. Chatting with host Busy Philipps, Kim dredges up some highly amusing memories from the KarJenner clan's earlier days. Specifically, those concerning her little bro's long-standing commitment to a pair of imaginary friends named Pablo and Ronald.

"My brother has…Uh, I don't know if he still does. But he had, for a really long time, two imaginary friends," Kim reveals in the new clip.