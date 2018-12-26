Take a First Look at Miley Cyrus' Beautiful Wedding Dress

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., 26 Dec. 2018 1:46 PM

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus' wedding gown is everything we thought it would be—elegant, sophisticated and timeless.

Confirming her marriage on Instagram today, the "I Would Die for You" gave us a first look into her wedding with photos and we're here for her look. It's known that the singer has an affinity for bold and daring fashion, however, she let go of the frills and controversial digs for a sweet and sophisticated gown to marry Liam Hemsworth.

She wore a white gown with an off-the-shoulder, cow neckline that gracefully hung down into a small train. Standing next to an outdoor fireplace decorated with roses, the timeless gown fits the romantic and rustic aesthetic of the wedding, as does her loose-hanging curls and effortless makeup.

Miley Cyrus' Winter Wardrobe Is F-I-R-E

Miley has not confirmed the designer of her gown. However, we're guessing that Vivienne Westwood, who has dressed the star before, is behind the elegant design. It's appears to be the fashion house's Long Cocotte Dress, which retails for $8,620—an relatively affordable gown for the award-winning pop star.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

The dress is a pretty conservative pick, in comparison to her past out-the-box fashion. Yet, in the evolution of Miley's style, it seems that Liam has an impact. The stars first met while filming The Last Song, close to ten years ago. They dated on and off, while the singer went through various style stages. However, when photographed on the red carpet with her boyfriend, the singer has alway opted for timeless, classic and covered-up looks. So, her wedding dress choice is no surprise.

Congratulations to Miley, Liam and the closet that gets to hold this masterpiece!

