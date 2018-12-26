Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg made quite the splash when they hit the stage at the 2018 Emmys as presenters. How big of a splash? Well, their chemistry didn't go unnoticed by...everyone and they were named hosts of the 2019 Golden Globes. And now they have their official Golden Globes portraits and they're just perfect.

The above photo is so simple, but it tells you so much about their vibe. They look like your new, cool, attractive friends that make your old friend group instantly jealous at the mere mention of their names.

The Killing Eve star is also nominated for her work in the BBC America drama.