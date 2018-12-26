Jon Gosselin Celebrates Christmas With Collin and Hannah

It was a very Merry Christmas at Jon Gosselin's house.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star celebrated the holiday with 14-year-old daughter Hannah Gosselin and son Collin Gosselin—two of his and ex-wife Kate Gosselin's sextuplets, and girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her children, Jordan Conrad and Jesse Conrad. Earlier this month, Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!!" Jon wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Christmas Day, alongside a photo of the blended family standing in front of a Christmas tree.

In October, Jon had filed for full legal and physical custody of Collin, who had recently spent over two years at an out-of-state educational program for kids with special needs. Kate was not present at the custody hearing, which she had tried to postpone.