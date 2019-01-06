Golden Globe Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sun., 6 Jan. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Golden Globes, Trophy

NBC

Tonight's the night. Hollywood's Party of the Year is only hours away!

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are coming in hot and we cannot wait to see who takes home those coveted trophies when the show begins live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC. 

This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has their work cut out for them deciding who will win all 25 categories at the Golden Globes. There are 14 trophies being handed out in film and 11 in television and each and every category is stacked with more talent than the one before it.

As Hollywood's biggest stars get ready to live it up at this year's award show, we will be here keeping track of each and every award handed out...so you don't have to.

The 76th Annual Golden Globes promises a lot of laughs, big names and fun times beginning with its hosts, Killing Eve star and Golden Globes nominee, Sandra Oh, and the always hilarious Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes: Nominee Reactions

With this dynamic duo at the helm you can be sure that the night will be full of surprises and not-to-be-missed moments.

Film nominees include, Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians as well stars like Emily Blunt for Mary Poppins Returns and Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born.

In the TV realm, shows like The Americans and The Good Place could take home trophies. Plus, big names including, Julia Roberts for Homecoming and Billy Porter for Pose could be taking the stage to give an acceptance speech in a few short hours. Isn't that exciting?

As the night progresses make sure to check back here for all of the winners at the 2019 Golden Globes. We will be updating our list all night long, in case you miss any of the big categories!

Until then, check out all the nominees below and let the countdown to the show begin.

Here is the complete list of nominees & winners:

Mary Poppins Returns, Costumes

Disney

FILM:

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Capernum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

ROMA (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Read

Jeff Bridges to Be Honored With Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2019 Golden Globes

Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Focus Features

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA

Deborah Davis and Tony MacNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Green Book

Read

Carol Burnett to Receive Namesake TV Award at the 2019 Golden Globes

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"All the Stars," Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'

"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War

"Revelation," Boy Erased

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

TELEVISION:

Best Television Series — Drama

The Americans (FX)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Homecoming (Prime Video)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Pose (FX Networks)

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Prime Video) 

Read

Constance Wu Reflects on Her First Golden Globe Nomination and Explains Why Crazy Rich Asians Is So Much More Than Just a Movie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Max Greenfield

FX

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antoni Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl: The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Sharp Objects, Patricia Clarkson

HBO

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

(NBC & E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Top Stories , Featured , Apple News , Sandra Oh , Andy Samberg , Awards
Latest News
Meryl Davis, Adam Rippon, Nastia Liukin, Gold Meets Golden 2019

Adam Rippon Is Living His Best Life While Celebrating the 2019 Golden Globes

Christina El Moussa, Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead Share a Kiss During Romantic Honeymoon

Deena Cortese, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Take Their Friendship to a Basketball Game

Drake, iHeart Radio, Music Festival

Drake Kisses and Touches 17-Year-Old Fan Onstage in Resurfaced Viral Video

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Tropical Vacation Will Make You Extremely Jealous

R. Kelly

Untangling R. Kelly's Sordid Web of Scandal in the Wake of Lifetime's Damning Docu-Series

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.