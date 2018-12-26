Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

E-Comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

2019 is almost here and it sure came quick, didn't it?

But before you start setting those resolution plans in place, have you made plans for the 31st? Just saying, because if you are heading out to ring in the new year, chances are you're getting dolled up. And as anyone that's ever gone full out with their look knows, you can't complete it without a killer pair of heels. So for the new year we say go bold with glitter, metallic tones and rhinestones.

Even better, these picks are all very wallet friendly. 

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Wide Fit Snake Metallic Platform Heels

BUY IT: Wide Fit Snake Metallic Platform Heels, $20 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Double Ankle Band 2 Part Heels

BUY IT: Double Ankle Band 2 Part Heels, $22 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Pointed Toe Diamante & Clear 2 Part Heels

BUY IT: Pointed Toe Diamante & Clear 2 Part Heels, $20 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Metallic Snake Effect Square Toe Heels

BUY IT: Metallic Snake Effect Square Toe Heels, $20 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Multi Strap Chunky Buckle Block Heels

BUY IT: Multi Strap Chunky Buckle Block Heels, $20 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Clear Slogan Sling Back Heels

BUY IT: Clear Slogan Sling Back Heels, $24 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Wide Fit Perspex Block Heel Mules

BUY IT: Wide Fit Perspex Block Heel Mules, $16 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Chunky Block Heel 2 Part Heels

BUY IT: Chunky Block Heel 2 Part Heels, $20 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Skinny Block Wrap Strap Heels

BUY IT: Skinny Block Wrap Strap Heels, $20 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Toe Post Flat Heel Mules

BUY IT: Toe Post Flat Heel Mules, $22 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Peeptoe Clear Mules

BUY IT: Peeptoe Clear Mules, $22 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Block Heel Wrap Strap Heels

BUY IT: Block Heel Wrap Strap Heels, $22 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Peeptoe Satin Sock Boots

BUY IT: Peeptoe Satin Sock Boots, $24 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Patent Embellished Cage Sandals

BUY IT: Patent Embellished Cage Sandals, $28 at Boohoo

E-comm: Sexy Heels to Ring in the New Year

Pointed Toe Clear Mule Heels

BUY IT: Pointed Toe Clear Mule Heels, $22 at Boohoo

 

Don't mind if we do. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

