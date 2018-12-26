Beauty junkies, take note — here's what's selling at Sephora in Asia. We've rounded up the most popular items that Asian women are buying at the beauty chain store.

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask, $127 for six pieces Saturated in the brand's unique Pitera, each of these cotton masks replenishes your skin with its unique blend of vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Perfect before a big night out or on a long-haul flight, it plumps, smooths and brightens your complexion in just 15 minutes.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum, $128 for 30ml Look no further than this if you want to achieve smoother, brighter and softer skin. Thanks to its unique AHA/BHA blend that includes glycolic, lactic, tartaric, citric and salicylic acids, this lightweight gel serum is gentle on the skin, yet potent on results. Over time, skin's cellular renewal rate is accelerated and skin texture is refined so enlarged pores look less visible, fine lines and wrinkles are reduced and skin tone looks more even.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette, $75 Makeup junkies no doubt delighted when Anastasia Beverly Hills became available on our shores. And of all her popular products that achieved cult status thanks to social media, this versatile eyeshadow palette is amongst the top of the brand's fan favourites. With 14 shades that range from muted neutrals to vibrant berries in matte to shimmery textures, this palette is perfect for creating endless looks.

Article continues below

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, $50 for 170g Glycerin, squalane, colloidal oatmeal and a blend of botanical butters provide instant relief to dry and irritation-prone skin, while ceramides help to strengthen skin barrier function so it is able to retain moisture better.

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, $46 With its lightweight texture and buildable coverage that stays on round-the-clock without creasing or caking, this multi-tasking concealer can be used to erase dark circles, blemishes, scars, dark spots and even soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The formula is also enriched with botanical extracts to help hydrate and protect skin against loss of moisture and free radicals.

Herbivore Botanicals Blue Clay - Spot Treatment Mask (Cambrian Clay), $35 for 60ml If your skin is oily and prone to frequent breakouts, improve its clarity with this detoxifying mask. Made with Siberia-sourced Cambrian Blue Clay, it penetrates deeply into your pores to clear out excess sebum and accumulated gunk without stripping skin of its essential moisture. Use weekly to balance skin's sebum production for a clearer complexion or directly on spots to reduce and soothe inflamed zits.

Article continues below

Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask, $59 for 50g A thirst-quenching fix for your skin, this massage hydrating mask contains a blend of ingredients derived from bees, including honey, propolis and royal jelly. Perfect for replenishing moisture and keeping bacteria at bay, this mask is also packed with antioxidants and glycerin so it not only hydrates skin but also neutralises the damaging effects of free radicals for a healthier and plumper complexion.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $15 for 118ml Living in our humid weather means skin can get sticky and greasy easily. And what could feel more refreshing than a boost of hydrating in the form of a soothing face mist? Infused with aloe, herbs and made with a base of rosewater, this instantly increases skin's moisture levels while giving skin a pick-me-up. Keep one at your office desk and one in your purse so you can use it any time, anywhere.

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer, $89 It's always tricky to keep makeup looking fresh and flawless when you have oily skin. Get yourself some help with this makeup primer, which balances skin's moisture-sebum levels so makeup lasts longer and remains radiant for a prolonged period of time. Best part? It is lightweight so it doesn't feel thick and sticky on your skin.

Article continues below