16 Festive Songs By K-Pop Artistes To Add To Your Holiday Playlists

by Charmaine Tan | Tue., 25 Dec. 2018 8:19 PM
While most know the joyful season of giving as a time of family gatherings, hearty feasts and Secret Santa exchanges, this season takes on an additional kind of "giving" when it comes to K-pop fans.
Every year, K-pop artistes release covers of classic Christmas songs or Christmas originals to thank fans for supporting them and their various projects. This is especially sweet because we get to see new side of them singing either mellower jazz tunes or cheerful bops backed by the familiar jingle of sleigh-bells. But sometimes we also get unexpected artiste collaborations happening sometimes, and they are always nothing but bliss to listen to. The recent collaboration between John Legend and Red Velvet's power vocalist Wendy seems to be the best of these "song presents" so far — it may have been released earlier in October, but it's great at the relaxing and gentle lifting of spirits, perfect for right now.
Since 2018 was a quite a big year for K-pop, what better way to celebrate our favourites' achievements than to get all warm and cosy to some of K-pop's best Christmas releases? Read on for 17 songs you should include in your holiday playlists for 2018.
1. Oh Holy Night – Jungkook
2. Lay Your Head On Me – Crush
3. Miracle – GOT7
View this post on Instagram
💚💛⚪ GOT7 (Pt. I) ⚪💛💚 - Michie🍒 #GOT7 #갓세븐 #Mark #MarkTuan #마크이엔투안 #JB #Jaebum #ImJaeBum #임재범 #Jackson #JacksonWang #왕잭슨 #WángJiāěr #王嘉爾 #Jinyoung #ParkJinYoung #박진영 #Youngjae #ChoiYoungJae #최영재 #BamBam #KunpimookBhuwakul #กันต์พิมุกต์ภูวกุล #Yugyeom #KimYuGyeom #김유겸 @got7.with.igot7 @mark_tuan @prdsdef @jacksonwang852g7 @jinyoung_0922jy @333cyj333 @bambam1a @yu_gyeom
A post shared by Paty🍓 & Michie🍒 (@selelovatay1dmp) on
4. Dear Santa – Girls Generation-TTS
5. Wish Tree – Red Velvet
6. The Last Holiday – Ladies' Code
7. Snow (feat. Lee Moon Sae) – Zion. T
8. My Grown Up Christmas List – Ailee
9. The Best Thing I Ever Did – Twice
10. Let It Snow – Taeyeon
View this post on Instagram
The best thing I ever did or Merry and happy?? . . . @twicetagram #thebestthingieverdidtwice #merryandhappytwice #nayeon #jungyeon #momo #sana #jihyo #mina #dahyun #chaeyoung #tzuyu #twicetagram #twice . . . . #2017vs2018 #kpop #girlgroup #once #kpopsongs . . . . Like and follow @samantha.lemuel for more!
A post shared by chuu.....💕 (@samantha.wz_) on
11. It's Christmas Day – Roy Kim
12. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Wendy, Jay Jungjae Moon and Nile Lee
13. Written In The Stars – John Legend and Wendy
View this post on Instagram
181008 #Wendy - Vogue First Look w/ #JohnLegend - I can’t wait to hear the song! 😆
A post shared by W E N D Y | 웬디 (@redvelvetwendy) on
14. Awake (Christmas version) – Jin
15. On The Snow – EXO
16. Memory – MAMAMOO
