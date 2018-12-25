16 Festive Songs By K-Pop Artistes To Add To Your Holiday Playlists

While most know the joyful season of giving as a time of family gatherings, hearty feasts and Secret Santa exchanges, this season takes on an additional kind of "giving" when it comes to K-pop fans.

Every year, K-pop artistes release covers of classic Christmas songs or Christmas originals to thank fans for supporting them and their various projects. This is especially sweet because we get to see new side of them singing either mellower jazz tunes or cheerful bops backed by the familiar jingle of sleigh-bells. But sometimes we also get unexpected artiste collaborations happening sometimes, and they are always nothing but bliss to listen to. The recent collaboration between John Legend and Red Velvet's power vocalist Wendy seems to be the best of these "song presents" so far — it may have been released earlier in October, but it's great at the relaxing and gentle lifting of spirits, perfect for right now.