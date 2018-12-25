6 Surprising Reasons Why You Should Watch Korean Drama Encounter Now

by Charmaine Tan | Tue., 25 Dec. 2018 7:42 PM
After taking two-year-long hiatuses from the screen, both of our favourite K-drama leads Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum have finally come back into the spotlight with a new heart-warming drama perfect for holiday binge-watching sessions.
Encounter, a 16-episode series by tvN, features a romance that blooms when two very different individuals meet in the unlikely-but-charming Cuba. While she is the daughter of a powerful assemblyman and the CEO of many hotel chains, he is a young and free-spirited adventurer who has only just decided switch out part-timing for an office job that, all too coincidentally, is at one of her hotel chains.
While wanderlust, chance and romance are conventional drama themes, Encounter excels particularly in making the ordinary extraordinary. The teasers were enough to excite the fans of the actors, but the drama itself takes on a intriguingly measured pace that manages to preserve the old-school charm of chasing and waiting games. Before it's over, here are some surprising reasons why you should tune in and watch Encounter.
(Spoilers are kept to the minimum)
1. One word: cinematography
The teasers did a good job introducing how scenes could look like, but what it doesn't show enough is the impressive amount sentiment each video still can hold. The poignant, minimalist, soft-focus shots demonstrate the merits of keeping things simple — focused enough to highlight the subjects in the frame without neglecting the importance of atmosphere, but also subtle enough to distinguish the more lively and vivid shots of the smiley Kim Jin-hyeok (Park Bo-gum) from the more toned down and mellow ones of Cha Soo-hyun (Song Hye-kyo).
2. The motif of Cuba throughout the series
In most dramas, an exotic location is little more than just a set design guide or a temporary change of scenery. However, in Encounter, the essence of Cuba and its zestful culture is commendably used throughout the drama, as a reminder to all of the night that started it all. When the pair returns to Korea, their daily lives and the numerous complications that stand in their way, motifs such as the familiar salsa music remind the characters and audiences of what the carefree environment once made happen — here, specifically referring to the festive and zealous night life of Havana.
View this post on Instagram
. 안구 정화된다는 말이 이런데 쓰는구나... . tvN <남자친구> 매주 수목 밤 9:30 방송 #tvN #수목드라마 #남자친구 #송혜교 #박보검
A post shared by tvN 드라마 (@tvndrama.official) on
3. The actors are natural fits for their roles
Those who know how chummy Park is with Song's on-screen-then-real-life beau Song Joong-ki might think that having Park act as Song's love interest is weird. But the nature of this romance thrives off of this very off-kilter awkwardness: The age gap and boss-employee dynamic is what makes it perfect for two megastars to come together here. This is probably the least surprising of reasons since we already know how amazing they would be at what they do anyway, but it is nonetheless a romance that you definitely would not expect to grow so quickly on you. You might even find yourself actually wanting to forget about Song Joong-ki for a while — this unique quirk of theirs [Park and Song] is really quite charming.
View this post on Instagram
연말은 남자친구랑 보내야지 (///▽///) . tvN <남자친구> 11월 28일 (수) 밤 9:30 첫 방송 #tvN #새수목드라마 #남자친구 #송혜교 #박보검
A post shared by tvN 드라마 (@tvndrama.official) on
4. Endearing characters
Cha Soo-hyun's struggle with her own dreams and her family's name speaks to the bulk of us that grew up trying to fit into a certain mould. Seeing her grow brighter with each episode adds that extra bit of spice that makes the story all the more endearing to follow through — her self-realisation is courageous in a way that urges viewers to also take the lead, to trust themselves more despite what others may say. So while this is ultimately a romantic drama series, it is heartening to see that other lessons on love are also being taught.
5. Less is more
As processes are normally dramatised to speed up what naturally takes more time to occur, it is a joy to see that such a languid pace and simple way of speech was chosen to tell this story. The simple words allow complex emotions to carry across very effectively, and the scenarios are commonplace enough that it doesn't take much for a viewer to easily envision themselves in the same situation, making it all the more personal experience to watch this star-crossed romance unfold. It really is this clarity in the whole direction and the script that makes the drama move forward as if it had its own natural pace.
6. Park Bo-gum's shaggy ahjumma hair... disappears!
Last but not least, if you were thrown off by his interesting hairstyle in the teaser, fret not, because he goes back to his usual short ‘do when they are back in Korea. You'll never know how much you love Park Bo-gum in a conventional cut more than with this drama.
