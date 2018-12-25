6 Surprising Reasons Why You Should Watch Korean Drama Encounter Now

After taking two-year-long hiatuses from the screen, both of our favourite K-drama leads Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum have finally come back into the spotlight with a new heart-warming drama perfect for holiday binge-watching sessions.

Encounter, a 16-episode series by tvN, features a romance that blooms when two very different individuals meet in the unlikely-but-charming Cuba. While she is the daughter of a powerful assemblyman and the CEO of many hotel chains, he is a young and free-spirited adventurer who has only just decided switch out part-timing for an office job that, all too coincidentally, is at one of her hotel chains.