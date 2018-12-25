View this post on Instagram

Xin chào cả nhà, Hen lên đường tham dự Miss Universe 2018 nhé ❤️ Cảm ơn tất cả tình yêu đã giành cho Hen, Hen sẽ cố gắng hết sức vì Việt Nam thân yêu 🇻🇳 Thank you very much to everyone. I want to make my country proud, love all ❤️ Thank you for supporting me ❤️ 👗 @linhsancouture 💃 @d2styling @trandat1909 @kietcaoo 💄 @minhlocmakeup2606 #MissUniverse #MissUniverse2018 #Vietnam #Bangkok #Thailand #ILoveMyCountry #SawadeeKa #RoadtoMissUniverse2018