Talk about a Christmas surprise!

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner revealed on their new podcast that they are expecting their second child together. The big news was shared on their new show called Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. The episode was aptly named "Our Surprise Revealed."

"We are expanding the family! Jamie and I are now pregnant and we're going to be parents of two," Doug said on the podcast. "Something we've been trying for a little while now has finally come to fruition and I can't wait to meet our little baby boy."

Jamie, however, was quick to affirm that their baby might not be a boy. "You hope it's a boy," she responded to her husband.

But she did praise some of the things Doug mentioned. "I love that you said Jamie and Doug are pregnant. I'm pretty sure there's only one of us pregnant," she said.