by Corinne Heller | Mon., 24 Dec. 2018 9:31 PM
It's another epic Kardashian Christmas!
On Monday, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner hosted the family's annual Christmas Eve bash, which was held for the first time at Kim and husband Kanye West's mansion in their gated community near Los Angeles. The decor was mostly white and no expense was spared; they even had the grounds covered in fake snow and built a massive mountain and igloo. Family friend John Legend performed a private concert for the guests, which included Jennifer Lopez and partner Alex Rodriguez.
Kim posted several photos and videos from the bash, including footage of her with Kanye West and their three kids, and of friends and family members, such as sister Khloe Kardashian and her baby girl True Thompson. Kourtney Kardashian, who just returned from a short family vacation to Mexico, also captured this adorable video of her youngest son Reign Disick.
The elaborate winter theme was not confined to the outside of the house; Kim shared rare footage of the mansion's interior, showing lavish white decor. She called it a "Winter Wonderland Whoville."
See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas 2018 party.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster appears with Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez take a selfie.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian takes a family selfie. (Pictured: Kim, Kanye West, and daughter Chicago West and North West. Son Saint West is with them too.)
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian gives her youngest daughter Chicago West a big kiss.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"Oh my gosh, look at this girl," Kim Kardashian said on her Instagram Story. "Look at you guys! Look at you in the snow
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were among the guests.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and off-again, on-again friend Paris Hilton reunite!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner sits with Kourtney Kardashian.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
John Legend performs onstage.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kanye West had a great time at the party.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian captured this adorable video of her youngest son Reign Disick.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian takes a selfie with friends.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"Yo, what's good?" Kanye West said, standing next to Kim Kardashian.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
No expense was spared to turn Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's home into a winter wonderland.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"It's literally Calabasas turned into Colorado," Kim Kardashian said on her Instagram Story.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian offered this rare look inside her and Kanye West's home. She said on her Instagram Story, "It is a winter wonderland in our hallway. It's like a Winter Wonderland Whoville."
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Guests enjoyed cookies and candy.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint West was very eager to get a custom-made dragon-shaped lollipop.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian showcases the dining area.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
What would Christmas be without elves?
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
...What would Christmas be without Hot Dog on a Stick?
Earlier in the day, Kim and her mom and sisters shared their 2018 family Christmas card, which shows all of Kris' grandchildren and daughters, minus Kendall Jenner, who has no kids, and son Rob Kardashian, who has remained out of the spotlight for more than two years. Kendall and sister Kylie Jenner, who appears on the card with baby girl Stormi Webster, poked fun at Kendall's absence.
