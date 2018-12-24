Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and Other Stars Celebrate First Christmas as a Married Couple

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Mon., 24 Dec. 2018 5:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Justin Bieber and new wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber added a new family member, just in time for their first Christmas as a married couple.

The singer and the model recently acquired a puppy, Oscar. Over the past few days, they have shared sweet photos and videos of the dog. Hailey posted a new one, showing her snuggling the cute pup, on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Justin and Hailey wed in a surprise ceremony at a New York City courthouse in September following a surprise engagement amid a whirlwind summer romance. They are expected to have a larger wedding with family and friends next year.

And have you been keeping up with the Jonases this holiday season? Because Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonasthey have been celebrating all month long, and for good reason; they tied the knot in her native India on December 1...and on December 2, and their nuptials took place after several pre-wedding celebrations with family and friends and were also followed by even more celebrations.

And the festivities continued over Christmas: Priyanka posted on her Instagram page on Christmas Eve a festive holiday photo showing her with Nick, two of his three brothers Frankie Jonas and Joe Jonas, his fiancée Sophie Turner, the siblings' parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr.—who officiated their Christian wedding ceremony, and the actress' mother Madhu Chopra.

See which other celebrity couples posted photos of their first Christmas as a married couple.

Hailey Baldwin, Puppy, Christmas 2018

Instagram

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber

The two acquired an adorable puppy, Oscar, as an early Christmas gift. Hailey posted this photo of her with their new pet on Christmas Eve.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Frankie Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Denise Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Kevin Jonas Sr., Christmas 2018

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

On Christmas Eve 2018, weeks after the actress married the pop star, she posted on her Instagram page a photo of him with two out of his three brothers—Frankie Jonas and Joe Jonas, his fiancée Sophie Turner, the siblings' parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., and the actress' mother Madhu Chopra.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick shared this photo on his own page, writing, "Dogs and Christmas. Wishing you all the best with your loved ones. @priyankachopra."

Article continues below

Mike Sorrentino, Lauren Sorrentino, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Mike Sorrentino

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

The Jersey Shore star married his wife Lauren Sorrentino less than two months before Christmas 2018.

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

The Big Bang Theory star and her husband, who wed in June 2018, spent the early morning of Christmas Eve organizing and tidying up their house and playing with their many pets.

Malin Akerman, Jack Donnelly, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Malin Akerman

Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly

The two tied the knot in early December. On Christmas Eve, the actress wrote on Instagram, "We don't need no mistletoe...Merry Christmas Eve."

Article continues below

Denise Richards, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Denise Richards

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

In September 2018, more than a decade after her divorce from Charlie Sheen, the actress remarried. Two months later, she, her husband and her three daughters were displaced from their Malibu home due to a wildfire. Just before Christmas Eve, Richards posted on Instagram, "Home is where our family is.... we're not back in our house with all our fancy Xmas decorations & that's ok.. grateful we have a place anyway."

Janel Parrish, Chris Long, Disneyland, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Janel Parrish

Janel Parrish and Chris Long

The Pretty Little Liars alum and her husband, who wed in September 2018, spent time in Disneyland just before Christmas Eve.

Matthew Lewis, Angela Jones, Christmas, 2018

Instagram / Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones

Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom, who got married in May 2018, wrote on Instagram weeks before Christmas, "Someone has been a good boy. #SantaPaws #StopPostingDogPhotos."

Article continues below

Other pairs who will celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple includeMandy Moore and Taylor GoldsmithRobin Wright and Clement GiraudetHilary Swank and Philip SchneiderEmily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClardThe Cheetah Girls' Sabrina Bryan and Jordan Lundberg, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling2 Broke Girls' Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis2 Chainz and Kesha WardEllen Page and Emma Portner and actress Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum.

Also on the newlyweds holiday list: Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh BowmanChristina El Moussa and second husband Ant Anstead and Meghan Trainor and Spy Kids' Daryl Sabara, all of whom wed just before Christmas.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christmas , Justin Bieber , Hailey Baldwin , Christmas , Top Stories
Latest News
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Christmas 2018

Will Smith and Other Celebs Share Heartwarming Christmas Photos

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Norman Reedus Shares First Photo of His and Diane Kruger's Baby Girl

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Pokes Fun at ''Awkward'' Family Christmas Photo

Hilary Duff, Banks, Daughter, Luca, Son, Santa, Christmas 2018

Hilary Duff and Other Celebs Share Adorable Pics of Their Kids Meeting Santa

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Kendall Jenner ''Chose'' Not to Be in Christmas Card

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey Reprises House of Cards Role In Weird New Video

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Heidi Klum Is Engaged to Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.