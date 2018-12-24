by Corinne Heller | Mon., 24 Dec. 2018 2:05 PM
Santa, baby. Baby, Santa.
It's the most wonderful time of the year...the time we get photos of kids meeting Santa performers. Because the resulting pictures are adorable, and often, hilarious.
Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma's 1-month-old baby girl, Banks, for example, was a mood during her first encounter with a Santa. The Younger star and Lizzie McGuire alum posted on her Instagram page on Monday, Christmas Eve, a photo of the child sitting on a Santa's lap, with her older brother Luca, 6, stands beside them, sits beside them on a lavish chair.
"Merry Christmas lol," Duff wrote.
Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' 10-month-old daughter Isabella, their first child together, also wasn't into the Christmas sprit while meeting Santa.
Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines' six-month-old son Crew also recently has his own first encounter with a Santa, and he seemed pretty chill about it. So did Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's 8-month-old daughter Ariana.
Baby's first visit to Santa! The actress' 1-month-old baby girl seemed skeptical about her first encounter with St Nick over the 2018 Christmas holiday.
The Jersey Shore star posted this photo of him, girlfriend Jen Harley and their baby girl Ariana with Santa over Christmas 2018.
She wasn't quite in the Christmas spirit during her first encounter with Santa...
At six months old, the Fixer Upper stars' fifth child seemed pretty chill during his first encounter with Santa before Christmas 2018.
"Merry Christmas from our family to yours," Milano wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve 2017.
The reality stars newborn soon snoozes peacefully during his meeting with Kris Kringle.
The couple's sons Liam and Finn and daughters Stella and Hattie cuddle up to Santa.
The Bachelor couple's son is all smiles!
The couple's daughter Carmen seems OK with it but sons Rafael and Leonardo aren't so sure...
The actress posted on her Instagram page this photo of her boy and her sister Haylie Duff's daughter Ryan with Santa, saying, "Classic. Every fams gotta have one of these...we love meeting santa and all his helpers @thegrovela every year! happy holidays everyone! Hope spirits are bright!!"
The model brought her child to meet Santa for the first time in 2016, when she was 8 months old, and her husband, who was working, was there in spirit!
...but the joy didn't last too long!
The Hills alum's child with husband Corey Bohan met Santa in 2016, when she was almost 6 months old.
River meets Santa before Christmas 2015, as seen in an Instagram photo the singer posted on Christmas Eve.
River was way more into the holiday spirit in 2014
"We got to see the "big guy" today (well except for #FPJ who was home sick) at #ssw15 but don't worry #FPJ we passed along your message to #Santa," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote on Instagram before Christmas 2015.
