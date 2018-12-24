Khloe Kardashian is defending Kendall Jenner's decision to not be in the family Christmas card.

Hours after Khloe and Kim shared the cute photo, fans began to flood their accounts with questions about Kendall's noticeable absence from the picture.

While some fans seemed to understand that Kendall is simply a busy model with places to be and people to see, others wrote comments like "Poor Kenny" in the comments section. So, naturally, Khloe had to set the record straight on what really went down.

"Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies," the 34-year-old explained.

"Man you guys are dramatic even for a f--king Christmas card!! Lol Damned if we do and damned if we don't," Khloe said. "Just enjoy the f--king photo."