Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley ''Thankful'' 2-Year-Old Son Is Finally Speaking

Jenni "Jwoww'' Farley has a lot to be grateful for this holiday season.

The Jersey Shore star shared a video of her son Greyson's progress with learning to speak and understand language. In the YouTube video, Greyson is seen in May 2018, when he doesn't appear to respond to Jenni's questions. Then, the video fast forwards to two weeks ago and shows Greyson saying words like "hot."

In November, Jenni shared that the two-year-old was diagnosed with Autism after months of struggling with speech development problems. "This is @greysonmathews with his amazing ABA therapist Nashwa from @wecareautismservices...Grey was recently diagnosed with autism. He's also been in early intervention for over 6 months now and doing amazing," the mother-of-two shared.

Jenni first revealed her son's developmental struggles on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which was a nerve-wracking moment for the reality star.

JWoww told her fans, ""To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathews with similar stories or just showing love I cant thank you enough."