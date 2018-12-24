Why Fans Think Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Married

It looks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworthmay have tied the knot.

The internet was abuzz on Sunday night after Noah Cyrus shared pictures from what appeared to be Miley and Liam's intimate wedding ceremony. In the photos Noah shared, fans spotted what appeared to be the phrase "Mr & Mrs" spelled out in balloons, Miley in a white dress and a whole lot of tears.

Liam's brothers Luke Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth also appeared to take part in the festivities. The men were seen taking a shot with their father while everyone around them cheered.

If Miley and Liam did in fact get married then they had us all fooled! Miley recently told Andy Cohen that she and her Aussie hunk are simply too busy to tie the knot. She said, "I'm very kind of just like in this space of like working, so not too much and he's got a new movie coming out, so we've got a lot going on."