Here's Why Hong Kong Actress Sammi Cheng Should Be Your Favourite Fashionista

  • By
    &

by Adriel Chiun | Sun., 23 Dec. 2018 5:28 PM

She won us over with her catchy Cantopop music and romanced us with her acting — Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng is an entertainment powerhouse. Topping mainstream and dance charts all around Asia and beyond; selling out stadiums with dynamic show-stopping concerts, and starring in iconic films that helped inform our faded youth like Marry a Rich Man and Triumph in the Skies — there is nothing that Cheng cannot do.

And since her recent return from a three-year long hiatus, the Hong Kong pop icon has managed to remind us how much of a sartorial superstar she has become as well — another reason to love her! And it's no surprise, really — with her statuesque frame, built for couture, might we add, and a fresh new cut and colour, Cheng is our #WCW, all day, everyday.

At once suave, and so incredibly chic, her trademark androgynous style that she was known for in the early Noughties, has been reborn and finds new life in the modern couture offerings of today — evident in her frequent #OOTDs on Instagram. Here, we assess five of her recent and fiercest of looks.

1. CAT POWER

We're calling it. There is no one that looks quite as HOT in leopard as Sammi Cheng. Photographed for her native Harper's BAZAAR Hong Kong's September issue dedicated to icons, Cheng dons a killer sequinned red Tom Ford suit. And check out those toned obliques. Girl is snatched!

2. DISCO INFERNO

Burn baby burn! Looking like she just boogied out of a conga line in Soul Train, Sammi sizzles in this hooded Moshchino X H&M metallic romper! We especially love the oversized gold link belt and matching gold bracelets that spell out Jeremy Scott's latest sartorial coup!

3. RUFFLE KERFUFFLE

OMG that raised chin, and that haughty gaze! And can we talk about those brazen red lips parted just ever so slightly?? It's official. We are obsessed with Sammi in this dramatic duchesse satin Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress! Does anyone have $12,000 to spare?

4. MONOCHROMATIC MAVEN

Looking like she just stepped out from the Chinese remake of The Devil Wears Prada, Sammi is stunning in this monochromatic newsboy ensemble. And we can 100% bet that Cheng is also wearing, "the Chanel boots"! OK. So the beloved Hong Kong star would obviously play the long-suffering Andy Sachs. Which leaves us with the eternal question: Who would play Miranda Priestly?!

5. GIRL WITH THE PEARL AND CRYSTAL EARRING

We just CANNOT get enough of Sammi in newsboy caps! Here, she pairs a delicious calf leather one with those statement enamel Oscar de la Renta crystal and pearl earrings, and a matching lapel pin! So incredibly chic to a T! Meet your new muse Vermeer!

