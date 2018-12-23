Kehlani Gets Real About the "Struggle" of Her Pregnancy

Kehlani is opening up about how not everything is always exactly as it seems.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a photo of herself cradling her bare baby bump as she wore a tan bra and colorful pants. In her caption, Kehlani described her "struggle" with her pregnancy and some of the difficulties she has faced along the way.

"oh is dat kehlani wit another essay caption... who woulda thought!" she began her caption. "i've been getting lots of preggie folx saying i been making it look easy, and how they wish their pregnancy was/is going the same as mine seems to be... i will say this: the internet makes everything look lovely and wonderful."

The "Good Life" singer went on to explain why everything isn't as "lovely and wonderful" as it appears at first glance. She wrote, "2 days away from the 3rd trimester and this has been the hardest thing ever."