Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Vacation Together With Kids

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 23 Dec. 2018 11:48 AM

A holiday miracle? Well, it's at least a Kardashian-Disick family first, at least: Kourtney Kardashian is on a trip with ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The three are vacationing with Kourtney and Scott's kids Mason DisickPenelope Disick and Reign Disick in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, just before Christmas. The adults were photographed sunbathing together on lounge chairs at a resort and walking together on a beach.

It marked the first time Kourtney has been captured on camera with Sofia, who began dating her ex more than a year ago, and has vacationed with him and the kids separately before.

The adults and Mason were also spotted at the popular Cabo restaurant Edith's.

An eyewitness told E! News that everyone got along, with no drama, and that while there was not too much interaction between Kourtney and Sofia, everyone seemed to be having a nice time.

 



As of Sunday morning, neither Kourtney, Sofia nor Scott have shared photos from Cabo, although he posted on his Instagram page on Friday a photo of Mason sitting inside their private jet, in front of a birthday cake for him and his brother. Mason turned 9 and Reign turned 4 earlier this month.

Kourtney and Scott are committed to co-parenting their children and have occasionally vacationed together with them since their 2015 breakup.

While she and Sofia had never been photographed next to each other before this weekend, the two have interacted more publicly in recent weeks. In November, the two women had dinner together with Scott at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, marking the first time they were all seen together in public.

Less than two weeks later, Kourtney, sister Kim Kardashian and friends joined Scott and Sofia at an art event in West Hollywood and also dined together at Craig's restaurant.

 

"Kourtney has accepted the dynamic of Sofia being Scott's serious girlfriend, but isn't interested in having a close relationship with her," another source told E! News earlier this month. "Kourtney is only interested in co-parenting with Scott and their dynamic with the kids. Kourtney likes to do activities with the kids with Scott only and doesn't usually love to have Sofia around. She is fine now with Sofia being with the kids when she is with Scott, but doesn't feel they need to all do group things together."

Another insider told E! News at the time that it's "tough" for Sofia to deal "with the fact that Scott has to interact with Kourtney often."

"Sofia and Scott's relationship is solid right now and they do spend a lot of time together," the source said. "But Sofia does get insecure at times and Scott has to reassure her."

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

