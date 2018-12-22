While the lovebirds are known to be pretty PDA-heavy (especially on a kiss cam....), Baldwin made a rare statement about her relationship with Bieber while talking about social media and its impact on her.

On Dec. 8, she wrote a series of notes that she added to her Instagram story and opened up about how taking breaks from Instagram "is the best thing ever."

She added, "the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up."

In another note, the recent Carpool Karaoke star commented on the platform's effect on her marriage and other relationships. "It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive," she wrote.

She continued, "I just don't believe we're called to live a life where we're so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with. We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging."