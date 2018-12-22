Even when she was a preschooler, Ariana Grande was a singing sensation—and a fan of carpool karaoke.

The now-25-year-old, one of the most popular singers, posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a throwback video of her as a child, sitting in a car with her family and belting out Celine Dion's ballad "The Reason." The song was released in 1997, when Grande was 4 years old.

"Put it from the beginning Frankie!" she tells her brother, Frankie Grande.

In another video, Ariana and mom Joan Grande duet on Dion and Barbra Streisand's 1997 song "Tell Him."

"We still sing this," Ariana wrote. "She's still Barbara and still this stunning and cute if not more so."