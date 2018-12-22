Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Haters Over More Photoshop Claims

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian isn't going to sit quietly and let herself get bullied online.
On Friday evening, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star clapped back at a couple of users who accused her of photoshopping her photos on Instagram. Kardashian has over the years occasionally been accused of retouching and over-filtering her pics on social media.
"Would you keep IG if all photo editing apps were gone forever??? Lol" one user commented on a photo the reality star posted showing her with mother Kris Jenner.
"Would you?" Kardashian responded. "Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to one's life? Maybe I'm just different... but I don't care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It's sad people care to criticize something like an editing app."
"Let it go babe," Kardashian added. "Say something nice or just let it go. Don't add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?"
Another user also insinuated that Kardashian had altered her photo, prompting her to reply, "But babe, how are you saying I Photoshopped my face if you really don't [know]? Did you alter this photo? I just don't understand how people are positive about certain things. But also I don't see how that affects anybody else's day."
"I believe everybody is beautiful in a multitude of ways!" she continued. "But by all means I don't think anything on the outside makes us beautiful. My soul radiates kindness, beauty, love etc. You have no idea how proud I am of myself for everything that I've been through and I still radiate love! The outside is whatever we want to make it (makeup, diet, hair color, clothing) but my soul is what I'm taking with me."
Earlier this month, Kardashian complimented her sister Kylie Jenner on Instagram and received a reply from a user, who wrote, "@khloekardashian get over yourself you tart, you've all buyed your looks."
"The word would be bought baby," Kardashian replied. "You mean we all bought our looks."