Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Get Naughty for the Lakers Kiss Cam

Nice! And naughty!

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams put on a rather racy display as they were caught on the kiss cam during the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game on Friday night.

"We were just on the kiss cam at the Lakers game," Hyland said in a selfie video on her Instagram Story.

"Yeah it was hot," said Adams, sitting beside her.

"The only thing we could think of was to sword-fight with our tongues," Hyland said, laughing.