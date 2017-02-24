When a good meme meets a good man, magic can happen.

Of course, the timing has to be right, too—and with Feminist Ryan Gosling and the rise of the "Hey Girl" meme, it was perfection.

Better yet, the real Ryan Gosling didn't shun his Internet persona, and through his films, fatherhood and a few choice quotes, the Oscar-nominated La La Land star actually became the man of our memes.

The original "Hey Girl" tumblr launched in 2008, and in 2011, Danielle Henderson launched the famed Feminist Ryan Gosling tumblr. As Dr. Shelley Cobb, an Associate Professor of Film at University of Southampton, points out, the FRG phenomenon coincided pretty perfectly with the release of Drive, which "seemed to be a turning point in [Gosling's] career," she tells E! News.