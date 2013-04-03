"My Twitter is really nice," says the most-followed person on the social media site. "I have so many fans that I rarely ever see a nasty tweet. I don't read YouTube comments because those can get you sad."

And while many celebs are quick to engage in all-out Twitter war, Bieber does his best to ignore the hate and concentrate on his adoring fans:

"I see so much stuff on the Internet, sometimes I just want to go to Twitter and just go after people," he admits. "But then I just think twice: If someone is dissing me, I'm going to make this person way more famous by tweeting them."