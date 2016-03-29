Melissa McCarthy Would Like to Politely Ask You to STFU in This ''Don't Talk'' PSA

  • By
    &

by Leeor Samocha | Tue., 29 Mar. 2016 2:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melissa McCarthy, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy, one of the funniest stars in showbiz is back at it—and this time, she comes bearing gifts, in the form of two half-naked demigods with 20-pack abs who are there to help her work on her "holy temple." 

Wait, what? That's not what this video's about? Forgive us for getting distracted...

Okay, so all jokes aside, pun intended, Melissa McCarthyhas a message for theatergoers ahead of the release of her new movie, The Boss, directed and co-written by hubby Ben Falcone.

NEWS: Melissa McCarthy's Kids Make Their Movie Debuts In The Boss

The last thing we want when we fork over the dough to see a movie in the theater is to have the misfortune of sitting next to a Texty Teddy (let's make that a thing). People who text and talk on the phone during a movie are soooo annoying, right? That light is hurting my eyes, dude. It's dark in here. It's supposed to be dark in here.

McCarthy clearly agrees, stepping up against the Texty Teddys of the world in this new hilarious PSA and promotion for the upcoming comedy.

Wearing a "BOSS" beanie, McCarthy stops her giggly workout to warn people against ruining "every f---ing thing for every f---ing person in the theater!" You tell 'em, Boss. BTW, your core looks great.

The Boss hits theaters nationwide on April 8.

PHOTOS: Melissa McCarthy: Movie Star!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melissa McCarthy , Movies , Funny , Top Stories
Latest News
Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Look Back on Demi Lovato's Road to Recovery 6 Months After Relapsing

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Renew Their Wedding Vows

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Khloe Kardashian Proves Kim Kardashian Is One Sweet Auntie to True Thompson

Cardi B, Money, Music Video

Cardi B Strips Down Naked in NSFW "Money" Music Video

ESC: Best Dressed, Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Is a Festive Beauty in Red and More Best Dressed Stars

Teresa Giudice, WWHL

Teresa Giudice Shades RHONJ Alums Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo on WWHL

James Corden

James Corden's Famous Friends Come Together for a Holly, Jolly Christmas Carpool Karaoke

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.