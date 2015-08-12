Pretty Little Liars Star Lucy Hale Poses in Lingerie: "I Was Really Excited to Do Something a Lot More Grown Up"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., 12 Aug. 2015 5:26 AM

Lucy Hale

Terma,SL / BACKGRID

This Pretty Little Liars star isn't so little anymore!

Lucy Hale shows a more mature side of herself in in a photo shoot for VMagazine.com. Photographed by James Lee Wall, the lingerie-clad actress struck a sultry pose in bed next to a half-naked man. In another shot, the star, who plays Aria Montgomery on the ABC Family series, bared her butt cheeks. "I was really excited to do something a lot more grown up and show a different side of me."

"The photographer is actually my trainer's husband. We came up with this idea to do something really raw and a lot more grown up and edgier than I was used to doing. It was something for fun, and something just to experiment a little bit. When we saw the photos we were like, 'Well, s--t,' we need to do something with these!" the 26-year-old actress told the website, explaining, "I look at these photos more as art than a photo shoot, because I've always felt really uncomfortable doing photo shoots. I've never felt like a model or anything. James just let me do my thing and caught me at the right moments." Hale added, "I wanted it to have a shock factor."

Lucy Hale

Terma,SL / BACKGRID

"I'm a Gemini so I gotta do things a little differently," Hale said, adding, "What a lot of people don't know about me is that I do have two sides. I'm very professional and I'm very Type A when it comes to work, but I also have this pretty dark, almost provocative side to me as well. I'm just a petite girl with big eyes that looks really innocent, so they'd definitely be a little shocked to know certain things about me."

A's identity was finally revealed in the Aug. 11 episode of Pretty Little Liars, and when the show returns in 2016, the girls of Rosewood will be five years older. The series was renewed for a seventh season last year, though creator Marlene King has said she is open to doing an eighth season and maybe a movie. Hale, it seems, has other plans. "I'll be done next October with [Pretty Little Liars] forever, which is exciting, but also scary at the same time because it's the next chapter of my life."

"I'm really looking forward to exploring different and darker roles," Hale said.

Lucy Hale

Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Hale will begin working on a movie this fall, but it's too early for her to divulge details. "There hasn't been a press release, so I can't say the title or anything, but I am doing, like, a really cool indie film in October. That's sort of the direction I want to head in," she said. "It's a little raunchy, so it'll be exciting."

"Most indie films shoot in 30 days...The fans of the show have sort of grown up with me, so it's a movie they can watch, but we'll push the envelope a little bit on it. It's a movie that's got a lot of heart, and morals, but the language! I get to drop the f-bomb every other line, which will be fun," she told VMagazine.com. "This will be my first lead in a movie, which will be very exciting for me."

Lucy Hale

Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Earlier this year, Hale spoke candidly about her desire to try something new. "I'll ride out Pretty Little Liars until it's dead because that has been such a launching pad for me and genuinely love and like the people I work with and I love the characters," she told E! News. "Mainly, I'm just curious to see what happens!"

"There might be a movie," Hale said of King's plans to extend the series, which is the network's biggest hit. "But yeah, seven seasons will definitely end the show."

