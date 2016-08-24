Gina Rodriguez is Latina's October cover star, and in her true fashion, she's real and empowering with all of her responses.

The Jane the Virgin star just wrapped up her first major motion picture, Deepwater Horizon, based on the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I play Andrea Fleytas, a real-life hero, who’s a Latina from California, and I thought for her not to be portrayed by a Latino would have been devastating. It didn’t need to be me. I told Peter (Berg), It can be any Latina out there crushing it and killing the game," she said.

The film features an all-star cast and Rodriguez opened up about being a part of this cast and praised this "family."

"Peter Berg is a genius. Mark Walberg is a badass. John Malkovich, Kurt Russell, Kate Hudson—I learned so much from these people, from this cast, from this family," the actress said.