Dreams do come true.

On Thursday night's episode of Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps was left thoroughly stunned when none other than Oprah Winfrey called into the show. As you surely know, back when the Dawson's Creek alum launched Busy Tonight, the mother of two installed a landline just in case the queen of media ever felt like calling.

"I'm gonna start crying! I can't," a tearful Busy expressed as she heard the phone ringing. "I'm not ready for this."

Thankfully, Busy was able to get herself together and answer the call as Oprah was on the line. "Hello! Is this you, Busy?" the celebrated TV personality asked. "It's Oprah."

Understandably in shock, a weepy Busy promised Oprah that she's available to chat "anytime you want to call."