Barack Obama Stars in New Hamilton Song Remix: Listen to It Here

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 21 Dec. 2018 8:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barack Obama

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney; Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Guess who?

Lin-Manuel Miranda has for the past year released a new Hamilton-themed song every month as part of a HamilDrops series. His final installment, "One Last Time (44 Remix)," dropped on Thursday and features none other than former President Barack Obama reciting Alexander Hamilton's spoken lyrics, which come directly from George Washington's 1796 farewell address.

The song also features Hamilton star Christopher Jackson as the first U.S. president, who begins to sing along with Hamilton, as well as gospel singer BeBe Winans. "One Last Time" pays homage to ​will.i.am's song "Yes We Can," which was released to support of Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

"Though, in reviewing the incidents of my administration, I am unconscious of intentional error, I am nevertheless too sensible of my defects not to think it probable that I may have committed many errors," Obama recites in Miranda's "One Last Time" remix. "I shall also carry with me the hope that my country will view them with indulgence and that after 45 years of my life dedicated to its service with an upright zeal, the faults of incompetent abilities will be consigned to oblivion, as I myself must soon be to the mansions of rest." 

Watch

Lin-Manuel Miranda Moved By Message From Hamilton Cast

"I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize, without alloy, the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow-citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart, and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors, and dangers," Washington's speech continues.

Miranda and the rest of the cast of Hamilton had performed songs from the hit Broadway musical in front of Obama, Michelle Obama, and many officials at the White House in 2016, several months before he finished his term.

In 2009, a year after Obama was elected, Miranda performed music from his first Tony-winning musical, In the Heights, at the White House. According to Playbill, he used the opportunity to debut the opening number from a project that later became Hamilton, which marked his first public performance of the song.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Barack Obama , Lin-Manuel Miranda , , Broadway , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Second Act

Lights, Camera, Second Act! Vote for Jennifer Lopez's Best Film Role in Honor of Her Newest Rom-Com

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari

Farmyard Fun! Kristin Cavallari Surprises Jay Cutler With a Llama in New Season of Very Cavallari

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman Pull a Hilarious Holiday Prank on Ryan Reynolds

Oxygen, Smiley-Face Killers

Oxygen Will Introduce Viewers to Smiley Face Killers Theory in New True Crime Series

Anthony Bourdain, Eric Ripert

Chef Who Found Anthony Bourdain Dead Remembers His "Loyal" Friend

Beyonce, City of Hope

No, Beyoncé Didn't Release New Music

Temptation Island

Prepare Yourself For Temptation Island and Its Luxurious Villas

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.