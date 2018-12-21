Michael Rapaport has yet to apologize for insulting Ariana Grande's appearance.

In fact, the comedian is doubling down on the comments he made about the pop star and his apparent commitment to "always stay disruptive." On Thursday, Rapaport took to social media with an image of his own face photoshopped on Pete Davidson's body and standing next to Ariana on the red carpet at the 2018 VMAs.

"When Thank You, Next is really life!!!" he captioned the image, referencing Ariana's hit song of the same name. "Always Stay Disruptive! Shout out to all the Women at Starbucks!!!"

Rapaport's initial remarks drew widespread criticism from fellow social media users, as he wrote online at the time, "Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there's hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks."

As it stands, the 25-year-old performer has yet to weigh in on Rapaport's offensive take.