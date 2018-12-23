10 Things To Know About K-Pop Goddess HyunA

  • By
    &

by Charmaine Tan | Sun., 23 Dec. 2018 4:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
HyunA, K-Pop Celebrity

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

While terminating her contract with Cube Entertainment earlier this year put a temporary halt to superstar HyunA's roller-coaster career, it hasn't stopped her from enjoying life to the fullest and being very love with beau and ex-Pentagon member E'Dawn

Ever since rising to global fame with her feature in PSY's viral 'Gangnam Style' video in 2012, HyunA (Kim Hyun-ah) has become one of the industry's most successful solo female acts. From 'Bubble Pop!' to 'Roll Deep', 'Red' to 'Lip & Hip', her discography is full of suggestive but empowering feel-good bops that show her flexing her amazing singing, rapping and dancing skills. Her foxy allure has also given her access to some fashion shows and events over the years, both domestically and internationally.

Read

Pentagon's E'Dawn Has Officially Left Cube Entertainment

However, this iconic red and risqué image was never something that she could easily acquire without some fighting to do. From leaving two groups, her entertainment agency recently and even to the entertainment scene at one point, HyunA has never had it easy. Thankfully though, neither is HyunA as a person. So while we wait for a comeback that HyunA herself teased about in a recent Instagram live, here are 10 things you need to know about HyunA before she makes her next move to dominate the K-pop industry again.

1. HyunA debuted as the main rapper of idol group Wonder Girls in 2007 but left a year later due to health issues.

2. She returned to the scene in 2009 as a member of Cube Entertainment's new idol girl group 4Minute with 'Hot Issue'. She was the only member to stay on with Cube after the group's disbandment in 2016.

HyunA, K-Pop Celebrity

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

3. 4Minute has released 9 albums and 5 singles/EPs.

4. She is part of duo Trouble Maker with former BEAST member Jang Hyun-seung, and was most recently part of the co-ed trio Triple H with E'Dawn and Pentagon's Hui.

5. HyunA's first dream was actually to be a child actress, but she gave it up after failing multiple auditions as a young 7-year-old.

6. HyunA has been a trainee at 3 different entertainment groups. Apart from Cube and JYP, she also trained at SM Entertainment after coming in first for the dance category of SM's Best Youth Selection.

7. Her music video for her debut EP 'Bubble Pop!' in 2011 was the first video of a female K-pop soloist to reach 100M views on a YouTube video.

8.  To date, HyunA has released six solo EPs, two singles, and numerous other collaborations with label mates and other artistes.

9.  HyunA has an impressive 17 tattoos, one of which is a meaningful quote that says, "My mother is the heart that keeps me alive". Her parents are divorced.

10. HyunA revealed in a handwritten Instagram post that she has been in a relationship with E'Dawn since May 2016.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers
Latest News
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade

Gabrielle Union Says Her Daughter Kaavia Listened to Beyoncé and Travis Scott in the Womb

Emily VanCamp, Josh Bowman

Newlyweds Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Share a Kiss During Honeymoon

Nicole Snooki Polizzi, Jenni JWoww Farley

Snooki and Jenni "JWoww" Farley Tease New Season of Jersey Shore With Their Kids

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Reveal the Sex of Their Second Child

Tom Hanks, In-N-Out Burger

Tom Hanks Surprises Fans at In-N-Out Burger and Buys Them Lunch

Kehlani

Kehlani Gets Real About the "Struggle" of Her Pregnancy

Cardi B, Z100 Jingle Ball 2018

Cardi B Reveals the Real Reason Why She and Offset Reunited in Puerto Rico

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.