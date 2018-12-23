10 Things To Know About K-Pop Goddess HyunA

While terminating her contract with Cube Entertainment earlier this year put a temporary halt to superstar HyunA's roller-coaster career, it hasn't stopped her from enjoying life to the fullest and being very love with beau and ex-Pentagon member E'Dawn.

Ever since rising to global fame with her feature in PSY's viral 'Gangnam Style' video in 2012, HyunA (Kim Hyun-ah) has become one of the industry's most successful solo female acts. From 'Bubble Pop!' to 'Roll Deep', 'Red' to 'Lip & Hip', her discography is full of suggestive but empowering feel-good bops that show her flexing her amazing singing, rapping and dancing skills. Her foxy allure has also given her access to some fashion shows and events over the years, both domestically and internationally.