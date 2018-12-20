Andy Cohen Announces He's Having a Baby Via Surrogate

Mazel Andy Cohen!

Thursday night was a special night in the Bravo clubhouse. Sure, it was the final live broadcast of Watch What Happens Live for 2018. And yes, O.G. Real Housewives including Ramona Singer, Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice were all in attendance.

But at the end of tonight's show, Andy announced some personal news that viewers didn't see coming.

"I've always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I over share and I expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I'm going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future," Andy shared with the audience.