It's definitely been a busy few months for Korean boy band EXO. Between dropping their fifth album, Don't Mess Up My Tempo, music videos for key tracks (have you seen the 'Love Shot' MV?), and making announcement for future solo debuts (ahem, Kai), it's a wonder that the members get any rest during the holiday season.

And now, it's been announced that Lay Zhang will be dropping a new Christmas single on Christmas Eve this year!