Miley Cyrus' Feminist Re-Imagination of ''Santa Baby'' Is Iconic

Miley Cyrus is putting her own spin on the iconic tune "Santa Baby."

The singer stayed true to her ideals by changing up the lyrics to the outdated and slightly sexist song when she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Just before going onstage, she pointed out to host Jimmy Fallonthat the song makes requests for yachts, cars and animal furs, which aren't necessarily the things Miley is wishing for. Not to mention the weird insinuation about possibly sleeping with Santa in exchange for gifts too? Then, there is also the small matter of Miley being a proud vegan. Honestly, the list goes on.

So, when she took to the stage to sing, Miley surprised Fallon by singing, "Santa Baby, I don't need any fancy jewelry / Not me / I've got something else in mind."

One of the most iconic lyrics Cyrus created was her declaration of independence. "I can buy my own damn stuff," the pop star effortlessly sings.