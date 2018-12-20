Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth Chapman are savoring every moment they have together.

The reality stars tell E! News that Beth is "preparing for the battle of her life." According to the Chapman family, the family matriarch was given "a 50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working" in healing her life-threatening throat cancer, which she was diagnosed with in Sept. 2017. So, Dog and Beth have decided to seek out "other treatments" in Boston, Houston and "possibly at MD Anderson."

Despite the bleak diagnosis, the Chapmans say, "Beth is very strong, very healthy and very active." Since returning home after Beth's hospitalization on Nov. 27, the family is "trying very had to keep things as normal as possible for their children."

Nonetheless, Beth, Dog and their kids share that they are "clinging to each other while they go through the search for a cure."