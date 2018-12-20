Travis Scott says that having Stormi Webster was the "illest thing that ever happened to him."

But before she was born, he wasn't too sure he was excited about being the father to a baby girl. "At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son'," Travis tells Rolling Stone in a new interview. "When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.'"

It took him awhile to get used to the idea of having a girl, but he says that he came to realize, "Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened."

Stormi came into his world not long after and he was immediately wrapped around her little finger. "When Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro'," Scott shares.

Now, nothing can separate him from his Stormi, who is said to be quite the daddy's girl. Even his busy schedule can't come between him and his "Stormi Saturdays" with Kylie Jenner. The 26-year-old reveals, "We don't let nothing come over Stormi time... We don't f--k around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up."