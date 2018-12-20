Bravo
by Lauren Piester | Thu., 20 Dec. 2018 1:28 PM
Bravo
Lisa Vanderpump's final season of RHOBH is comin' in hot.
The new trailer for season nine not only shows the usual kinds of drama between the ladies of Beverly Hills, but it also promises that what we're about to see on screen is even more "shocking" than all the rumors that have been making headlines for weeks, about war between LVP and Dorit, or between LVP and Kyle.
"The real story is even more crazy, epic, unbelievable, shocking" the trailer claims, before launching us into clips of lots of arguing, laughing, crying, a wedding, a fire, and some wild Halloween costumes. "A season of lies, a season of heartbreak, a season of betrayal," it then says, showing Ken yelling, "You're a f--king liar! Goodbye Kyle!"
Denise Richards also makes her RHOBH debut in this trailer, and Camille gets quite a few moments as everyone celebrates her wedding in Hawaii and then comforts her when her home is lost to a fire.
There's a lot of happy stuff going on, but definitely also a lot of the stuff we're all here for: the drama! So much yelling! So many accusations! Lisa's got printed out text messages! The line, "I love you...well I actually don't." Someone's a "f--king bitch!" This is what we came here for!
Honestly can it be February immediately? Happy holidays to all of us.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.
