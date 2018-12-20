Teresa Giudice Reveals If She'll Visit Joe in Prison on Christmas

Teresa Giudice's holiday plans have been revealed, so will she be visiting her husband Joe Giudice?

E! News has learned that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star will not be visiting her husband on Christmas Day specifically, but she will be seeing him over the holiday weekend. The Giudice family attorney James Leonard, Jr. tells E! News that although Teresa will not be visiting Joe on Christmas Day itself, "There will be a family visit to Joe this weekend. Everyone is looking forward to seeing him for the holiday."

After that, Teresa will be taking her girls Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, on a "tropical vacation."