A dispute over JWoww's work schedule led to an explosive argument between the Jersey Shore star and Roger Mathews.

Last week, police were dispatched to JWoww and Roger's home, where Roger was served a temporary restraining order. E! News has now obtained the police report of the incident, which details what happened between the Roger and JWoww last week.

The report states that police were dispatched to the home of Roger and JWoww, who are currently going through a divorce but still live together, on Thursday, Dec. 13, regarding a civil dispute. Following their arrival to the home, police spoke with both Roger and JWoww about their argument.