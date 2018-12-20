Be still, our beating hearts! EXO-Ls everywhere leaped for joy recently when news broke that Kai (Kim Jong-in), a member of Korean boy band EXO, would be making his solo debut really soon.

Going on the record during a popular radio broadcast, Moon Hee Jun's Music Show, the 24-year-old revealed that there were plans in the making for his debut as a solo artist when the eponymous host of the show asked him about it.

"Of course there is," he is quoted to have said.