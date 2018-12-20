One thing we can all look forward to in 2019? Song Hye-kyo rocking more gorgeous jewellery on the red carpet. The celebrated Korean actress has just been appointed as the new face of French jewellery brand Chaumet.

Of its appointment of the actress, the brand said that Song personified "the elegance and spirit of the House among other remarkable women, assuming strong career choices" and that she shared the House's "spirit of Grace and Character".