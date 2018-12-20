Korean Actress Song Hye-Kyo Just Landed A Major Jewellery Gig

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 20 Dec. 2018 12:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Song Hye-Kyo, Chaumet

Courtesy of Chaumet

One thing we can all look forward to in 2019? Song Hye-kyo rocking more gorgeous jewellery on the red carpet. The celebrated Korean actress has just been appointed as the new face of French jewellery brand Chaumet.

Of its appointment of the actress, the brand said that Song personified "the elegance and spirit of the House among other remarkable women, assuming strong career choices" and that she shared the House's "spirit of Grace and Character".

Read

Catching Up With Song Hye Kyo: Here's What She's Been Up To

Song has recently re-entered the spotlight with a hit new TV show, Encounter, starring Korean heartthrob Park Bo-gum. The TV show broke records for its strong debut, scoring a viewership rating of 8.7 percent according to AGB Nielsen Korea. Previously, Song also starred in the global TV phenomenon, Descendants of the Sun, where she met her husband Song Joong-ki. She got married to Song in 2017 in a gorgeous ceremony in Seoul.

Read

Get Her Look: Recreate Song Hye Kyo’s Best Beauty Looks With These Must-Have Products

French jewellery brand Chaumet is known for its elegant designs and comes with a rich history that included an official appointment as jeweller to Napoléon and Empress Josephine. It was founded in 1780 and has continued its traditional way of bringing jewellery to life with a Parisian flair.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Jewelry , Fashion , Song Hye-kyo

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kai, EXO

It's Official: EXO's Kai Is Making His Solo Debut Really Soon

DPR Live & DPR Rem - thumbnail

DPR Live And DPR REM Talk About Their Struggles, The Future And... Karaoke?

Pia Wurtzbach, Filipina Beauty Queens - thumbnail

7 Gorgeous Filipina Beauty Queens You Need to Know Now

Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2018

The Filipina Beauty Queens You Need to Know

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

John Legend Spills on Chrissy Teigen's Cooking, Holiday Traditions and Style

ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Meghan Markle Pulls a Kate Middleton and Repeats a Stunning Past Look

Janice Koh, Crazy Rich Asians - thumbnail

Crazy Rich Asian’s Janice Koh Talks Couture, Drag And The Film That Changed Her Life

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.