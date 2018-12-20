Courtesy of Chaumet
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 20 Dec. 2018 12:56 AM
One thing we can all look forward to in 2019? Song Hye-kyo rocking more gorgeous jewellery on the red carpet. The celebrated Korean actress has just been appointed as the new face of French jewellery brand Chaumet.
Of its appointment of the actress, the brand said that Song personified "the elegance and spirit of the House among other remarkable women, assuming strong career choices" and that she shared the House's "spirit of Grace and Character".
Song has recently re-entered the spotlight with a hit new TV show, Encounter, starring Korean heartthrob Park Bo-gum. The TV show broke records for its strong debut, scoring a viewership rating of 8.7 percent according to AGB Nielsen Korea. Previously, Song also starred in the global TV phenomenon, Descendants of the Sun, where she met her husband Song Joong-ki. She got married to Song in 2017 in a gorgeous ceremony in Seoul.
French jewellery brand Chaumet is known for its elegant designs and comes with a rich history that included an official appointment as jeweller to Napoléon and Empress Josephine. It was founded in 1780 and has continued its traditional way of bringing jewellery to life with a Parisian flair.
