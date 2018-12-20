5 Things You Didn’t Know About Korean Hip Hop Band, DPR

The Hallyu Wave might still be going strong, but don't underestimate the power of Korean Hip Hop! Korean hip hop has had its fair share of veteran stars such as Jay Park, Drunken Tiger and CL with stunning tracks and star-studded collabs but a new cohort is burning up the stage like no other.

Coming from different backgrounds of music, this collective took their most visionary ideas and fashioned not only stellar tracks, but also amazing visuals. The best part? They did it everything on their own, from scratch, without a label to their name.

If you still don't know who we're talking about, you have to get out of your rock! Here are five things you didn't know about Dream Perfect Regime, better known as DPR.