by Jocelyn Tan | Wed., 19 Dec. 2018 11:48 PM
2018 has definitely been a year of growth for the Korean hip hop scene, and we must say, Dream Perfect Regime (DPR) kept us dreaming with their visually breath-taking videos and their impressive tracks. Laced with fervent passion and lots of hard work, their music and visuals are sure to burn brighter in the music scene. We caught up with two members of the collective, DPR Live and DPR Rem during their Coming To You Live Tour to talk about their struggles, what the future holds and the importance of karaoke.
E! News Asia: Let's talk about the past. How did you meet the rest of the DPR Collective?
Live: I first met Rome (Christian/DPR Ian) about six, seven years ago. I met Rem, four years ago. It's funny because we all crossed paths somehow. Cream and Christian knew each other back then and they got to reunite through us. Rem had a mutual friend with Christian, and my cousin Cline, he's in the team too so all of us gathered four years ago.
Did you always want to become an artist?
Live: No, I didn't know what I wanted to be. My mom always told me from a young age, "You should start thinking what you want to do". That question always baffled me because I thought I was supposed to know like this *snaps fingers*. But I guess, on the way, around when I was in the military, I think three or four years ago, I got to sit down with myself and really think ponder through what I wanted to do.
I realised I had three things I wanted to do, and they were all heavily related with music so I was like ah, I should really try music. I gave it a try, I had a gist for it and I had fun doing it so I knew when I was in the military that I wanted to do it.
HER was such a hit, even peaking at Number 8 on the Billboard World Album Charts…
Live: Wow! Did it?
Wait, you didn't know?
Live: I didn't know, that's crazy!
Rem: I kinda knew because I've seen a couple fans talk about it and seen other articles post about it. But for that to happen, I didn't really believe it at that time but then I see that more people are talking about it now so maybe it really did do a big impact for us too.
- ᴅᴘʀ ʟɪᴠᴇ - ʜᴇʀ [ᴇᴘ] ᴏᴜᴛ ɴᴏᴡ! :) 앨범이 드디어 공개되었습니다! 🌸
Could you share a one of the most memorable moments I guess, throughout your career?
Rem: When it comes to career wise, that's come to a whole other story because like we've been through a lot. I would say, personally for me, it was when we got our studio.
We got our studio about a year ago now, and before that, it was literally like us meeting in...
Live: Weird places.
Rem: Karaoke rooms at night because it's the only place to meet in privacy, or like coffee shops that are open till late.
Live: Sometimes even outside, hotel lobbies.
Rem: Even right now, when I go back to the studio in Korea, we see how far we've come. I think the studio is constant reminder for us to not take anything for granted, but second it's also always appreciate how far you've come.
Live: I think for me it's whenever we drop our projects. Our first project was in Cream's studio, I remember all of us were so into it, we were so excited, and we were so happy. It didn't matter where we were. I feel like every time we drop a project, I feel like that always comes back.
Rem: We all get together, before we drop anything, a music video, a song, any content, we all get together and it's just like a cultural thing now. We all countdown now.
That's so cute!
Live: It's so fun, it means everything to us.
Rem: Whenever we go somewhere, like a show or an event, we always go together. We leave from the studio to the van, all together. It could be the smallest thing, it can be an appearance at a store and they literally just called Live to come, but no no no, we all have to come.
Live: Yeah, you gotta feed all of us.
NCT's Lucas Just Wants To "Have A Positive Influence On Young People And Be A Role Model For Them"
Let's move on to the present. You're almost done with your world tour, so how was that experience for you?
Live: Tour was crazy. It was crazy how our projects can just bring so many people together. We went to different countries, different places, everybody looks different, speaks a different language, and it's crazy how the energy is the same. It's very fulfilling to just look side to side and your brothers are there with you. That is something I would never trade anything for.
On to some fun questions! How is karaoke like for you guys?
Live: I suck, but Cline is really good. I would be that guy at the back just putting the ad libs in like, "Yeah! Oh!".
Rem: Cline likes trot! (a genre of Korean pop music, known for its use of repetitive rhythm and vocal inflections)
So like ahjussi-style?
Rem: Yeah he would get along with my parents at a karaoke session.
Live: We're actually pretty untied in the karaoke session like the trot guy; the ad-lib guy; everybody with tambourines; very united. You should come some time, it's crazy.
Speaking of Playlist, what is one must-have song on your playlist?
Live: I haven't been digging music honestly, I've just been open to what my friends have been listening to. So Cream, these days he's been listening to jazz.
Rem: I listen to a lot of classical music. I usually listen to like piano or some violin pieces. Stuff like ensembles and orchestra I listen to a lot these days, and it gets you mind working. If you listen to hip hop when you're working, it gets very distracting. Rome is a rainbow, he likes heavy metal sometimes...
Live: He's listening to EDM these days.
Rem: He would be the biggest range and for me it's usually hip hop, R&B/classical stuff.
Live: Jaean our manager, likes Red Velvet a lot.
Rem: When we're in the van, because we play all of our (music), we have a Jaean session so he can play like 10 minutes of whatever he wants.
Rem: It's either Red Velvet or Blackpink or...
Live: TWICE. That's when it gets the craziest. The driving kinda gets a bit shaky after that because he's the driver too and he's just bobbing.
If you could pick one artist or one band you can have dinner with, who would it be and why?
Rem: Drake. Game, set, match. I say this because artist wise, I don't think I need to say anything. But more so being in my field of like the music industry and the business and all that like strategy, I just think he's...
Live: The god.
Rem: One of the most refined artists. I mean he must have a crazy good team too, with OVO (October's Very Own) like that whole movement is crazy. Just for him to keep up with that, I know how hard it gets. For everything to work, everybody must be connected.
Rem: For Drake to be that guy and kinda understand both (music and business) worlds, that's a very hard thing to do as an artist. For Drake have that almost near perfect 50-50 balance, in my eyes at least, he either has a crazy good team or he himself is a very experienced/just strategic person and I respect him more than anything.
Live: Probably both.
Live: I have too many, actually. J.Cole is one. I love, I love J.Cole. He's just such a good human being. I don't really look at the artist, I mean the songs obviously are amazing but I really like the team and the people that usually go behind the art.
It's beauty in the struggle, ugliness in the success.
Live: They spread positive messages, and that is always something I'm always drawn to, and something that I see in each of my members. So being able to do something as great as them I think yeah it goes the same for Drake and his team. Usually all the great teams are like that. I would love to sit down and bug them with questions. One day.
Lastly, what can we expect from you guys in 2019?
Live: Great music, great videos, good intent.
Rem: We are already working on trying to get some new projects going. I think this tour has been giving us a lot of inspiration because its been our first tour ever, it's more for us to just take it in now, but yeah we're always working, I hope the fans know too.
Rem: The reason why sometimes it may take longer than the previous project is because we are trying to make it better. We never want to reach a point where we get comfortable. Once you put out a video, it's there for life, especially in this day and age. We never want to look back on something and think, we kinda cheated that, or we skipped a few levels on that just because of a deadline or just because we didn't have money or budget for that video. We just wanna make sure that whatever we come up with, we don't regret and we don't disappoint.
