Did you always want to become an artist?

Live: No, I didn't know what I wanted to be. My mom always told me from a young age, "You should start thinking what you want to do". That question always baffled me because I thought I was supposed to know like this *snaps fingers*. But I guess, on the way, around when I was in the military, I think three or four years ago, I got to sit down with myself and really think ponder through what I wanted to do.

I realised I had three things I wanted to do, and they were all heavily related with music so I was like ah, I should really try music. I gave it a try, I had a gist for it and I had fun doing it so I knew when I was in the military that I wanted to do it.