Who Won Survivor: David vs. Goliath?

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., 19 Dec. 2018 8:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Survivor, Season 37 finale

CBS

One of the best seasons of Survivor ever has come to a close. 

In the end, it was a David who prevailed, despite a final five of all Goliaths, and it felt pretty correct. Congrats to Nick Wilson

Kentucky lawyer Nick secured his place in the final three with two immunity wins, leaving the rest of his fellow castaways to scramble. They switched between getting rid of Alison and Davie and Mike, and Angelina was making (totally useless, bad and weird) fake idols just to fool and embarrass Alison, but in the end, there was no beating Nick, even if Mike got a good showing of votes from Christian and Alison and Kara. 

Photos

Survivor's Most Shocking Moments Ever

Once he got that second immunity and officially made it into the final three, Nick did the correct thing and took Angelina with him. Angelina thought it was because she had persuaded him since she's "a closer," but it was really just because the jury was never going to vote for Angelina, no matter how much rice she reminded them she got or how many 100 foot 8 foot ladders she climbed to get idols she didn't actually need. 

Gabby did some nice and kind pointing out of how hard it is to be a woman on this show and how differently you're judged, which is true. But Mike was also correct earlier on in the show when he called Angelina a cruel psychopath, in terms of gameplay. Nothing she did made a whole lot of sense and as a result, she got zero jury votes, but boy was she entertaining. 

Survivor, Season 37 finale

CBS

At the reunion, Christian and Gabby revealed they're still friends despite their blindside, and Nathalie spoke out about how she felt she was portrayed badly and inaccurately throughout the season. Jeff didn't agree, and no one else thought they were portrayed badly, so we kinda have trouble believing her. 

Jeff Probst also revealed the theme of next season, though we don't yet understand it. It features mostly new players, but also four returning players, including Joe Anglim from Worlds Apart and Cambodia, and Aubry Bracco from Kaoh Rong and Game Changers. It's called Survivor: Edge of Extinction, and according to Jeff, it's taking things to the next level, whatever that means.

Survivor will return in the spring on CBS. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Survivor , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Josh Flagg Picks a Fight With His Neighbor Sharon Stone

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones' New Promo Is Unlike Anything We've Seen So Far

I Am Jazz, Jazz Jennings

I Am Jazz Gears Up for Gender Confirmation Surgery in Emotional Season 5 Supertease

Laverne and Shirley, Penny Marshall, Cindy Williams

Laverne & Shirley's Cindy Williams Reacts to Penny Marshall's Death

Margaret Josephs, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

Prepare for a Real Housewives of New Jersey Fight That Will Go Down in History

Danielle Staub, RHONJ, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Tensions Flare Between Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Sneak Peek

What Margaret Josephs Learned From Her 2nd Season on "RHONJ"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.