The Office of President Barack Obama.
by Lena Grossman | Wed., 19 Dec. 2018 7:18 PM
The Office of President Barack Obama.
Former President Barack Obama is fully embracing the holiday spirit.
On Wednesday, Obama spent the afternoon visiting Children's National Hospital in northwest Washington, D.C. and delivered presents to sick kids. According to a release by the the Office of President Barack Obama, the 44th president "greeted individual patients in their rooms and stopped by several playrooms." He also delivered some Christmas gifts.
He looked like a casual Santa Claus as he wore a classic Santa hat, grey sweater, dark pants and brown shoes. Obama also held a massive red bag with snowflakes on it and carried like Father Christmas would with his sack of goodies. It's a similar look to his Halloween 2016 get-up, although it seems like he's traded in his signature "dad jeans" demin for a new style.
Obama did more than just deliver presents. According to the statement, "He had the chance to spend some time with parents and siblings of kids who are spending the holidays in the hospital."
The release added that Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have made many cameos at other D.C. institutions, including Ballou STAY High School, McKinley Tech High School, Dog Tag Bakery and other locations.
Obama has been surprising more than kids as of late. In November, the president snuck onstage at a book event for Michelle's new memoir Becoming. She was in the middle of being interviewed by Obama's former Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett when Obama walked onstage with a bouquet of flowers and joined the two women for a few moments.
Check out the gallery below for a glimse at Obama's meaningful visit to the hospital.
The Office of President Barack Obama.
Obama talked to a young boy at the Children's National Hospital in D.C. The boy looked up in awe, but maybe he was more interested in the giant bag of presents Obama carried.
The Office of President Barack Obama.
Obama broke his "no selfie" rule (which has usually just been reserved for former Vice President Joe Biden) and smiled with one of the patients at Children's Hospital.
The Office of President Barack Obama.
The 44th president walked down the hallway ready to dole out gifts he and his staff collected.
The Office of President Barack Obama.
Obama hugged a young woman at the hospital.
The Office of President Barack Obama.
He embraced another patient at the hospital and was surrounded by other patients and their families.
The Office of President Barack Obama.
Obama spoke to an excited and happy crowd at the hospital as parents and staff members alike whipped out their phones for a snapshot of the former president.
Happy holidays!
