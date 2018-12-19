From the incredible hospitality, to her contributions to fashion: The Maria Clara gown and the terno — with its elegant and exaggerated architectural sleeves — to shoes (lest we forget the very personification of glamour that is Madam Imelda Marcos), and even to drag, the balmy archipelagic country of the Philippines has quickly infiltrated the realms of pop culture and built themselves a stronghold on the recent rising tide of Asian representation in Hollywood (hello Kris Aquino and Nico Santos !).

But what she is really known for are her bevies of graceful beauties with brains that win crowns, and snatch trophies. Here, we say Mabhuhay to some of the Philippines' most radiant daughters and their winning smiles!

FOX via Getty Images 1. Catriona Gray (Miss Universe 2018) She is the recent title holder and current reigning Miss Universe 2018. The ravishing Catriona Gray was born in Queensland and owes her gorgeous genetic make-up to her Scottish-born Australian father and Filipino mother. On top of riding high from her new win, Gray is also Miss World Philippines 2016 and placed Top 5 in the international Miss World competition in the same year. We would also like mention that she has all these accolades at only 24. What were we doing at 24 again?

Bennett Raglin/WireImage 2. Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (Miss Universe 2015) With her statuesque frame and otherworldly features, this total stunner was a fashion darling — who modelled under the name of Pia Romero — long before she competed and became Miss Universe 2015. Born, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, in Stuttgart, Germany to a German father and Filipino mother, the beauty queen and speaks four languages — English, German, Filipino and Cebuano, and was a stylist and beauty writer for a notable broadsheet in her native Philippines. Hey, we're journalists at E! Asia too! So where's our crown?

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images 3. Megan Lynne Young (Miss World 2013) First winning the title of Miss World Philippines in 2013, then the international title of Miss World in the same year, Megan Lynne Young — the Virginia-born Filipino-American bombshell is also an actress, model and TV host. With a deep passion for filmmaking, Young's family moved to the Philippines' seat of government in Metro Manila, just so she could read that in school at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Jun Sato/Getty Images 4. Kylie Fausto Verzosa (Miss International 2016) The sixth Filipino to win the coveted Miss International crown, Kylie Fausto Verzosa also won another crown: The Binibining Pilipinas International title in the same year. Obviously not a stranger to beauty pageants, Verzosa also worked as a pre-school teacher and a model before she found Mental Health Matters — an emotional support group online that aims to provide a digital sanctuary for people who are battling depression, anxiety disorder and various other forms of mental illnesses.

NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images 5. Bea Santiago (Miss International 2013) This brainy Communications major at York University in Canada holds a number of impressive titles: Mutya ng Pilipinas in 2011, Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International in 2012, Binibining Pilipinas in 2013, and her most recent, Miss International in the same year. The beauty queen with a heart of gold also dedicated her crown to the victims of Typhoon Haiyan, that ravaged the Philippines in 2013, and travelled to Japan and Myanmar to do charity with the International Cultural Association.

John Jerome Ganzon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 6. Karen Santos Ibasco (Miss Earth 2017) Oh em gee. Get this, you guys. Miss Earth 2017 is an actual PHYCISIST. Graduating cum laude from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Karen Santos Ibasco majored in not only applied physics, but also medical physics. Prior to her win, Ibasco also worked as an instructor in her university and was even a medical physicist at St. Luke's Medical Centre in Global City. From tree planting to the advocating of solar power usage, the beauty queen is also a huge environmental activist.

