Michael Rapaport's Controversial Ariana Grande Comments Spark Major Backlash

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 19 Dec. 2018 2:42 PM

Ariana Grande, Michael Rappaport

Getty Images

Michael Rapaport is receiving backlash for comments he made about Ariana Grande's appearance.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old actor posted a throwback photo of the "Thank U, Next" singer on his social media. He captioned the picture, which shows Grande giving the peace sign, "Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there's hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks."

The post, which he shared on Instagram and Twitter, has since drawn much criticism from fellow social media users.

"You know I ride for you 10/10 times @MichaelRapaport but why are we shaming @ArianaGrande without makeup on?" @milktyson tweeted. "You have a loud voice and large reach don't let this be a moment where young girls feel they need to be in costumes or full makeup to be beautiful."

Read

Ariana Grande Helps Reenact Classic SNL Skit Days After Pete Davidson's Alarming Note

After seeing the backlash on social media, Rapaport tweeted, "When I talk vicioulsy about The Leader of the Free World aka Dick Stain Donald Trump or Tiki Torch Tough Guys in Virginia, I'm a Social Media HERO, but a joke about Ariana Grande is SHAMING. EAT Dwycks SnowFlakes."

He later added, "I can say ANYTHING about Cockeyed Kellyanne, Laura Ingram,Melania,Ivanka or Candance Owens & you little Hipster Fake P--sy Power Hat Wearing MoFo's get hype.Elation Talk shit about Arianna Grande & I hate Women? #Eat3Dwycks."

Grande, 25, has yet to respond to the actor's comments.

